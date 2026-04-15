Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $5,679,146.06 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Yuan sold 69,923 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,571.12. This represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Zoom Communications Trading Up 8.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. 6,058,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,843. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.32.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications
About Zoom Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.
Founded in 2011 by Eric S.
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