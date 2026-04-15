Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Virnetx Holding Corp (NASDAQ:VHC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.7150. Approximately 1,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virnetx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Virnetx in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Virnetx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $58.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07.

Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Virnetx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 9,676.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virnetx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virnetx

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on secure communications and network security technologies. The company develops, owns and licenses intellectual property covering methods and systems for encrypted communications, virtual private networks and secure domain name resolution. VirnetX’s work centers on technologies designed to protect data in transit and enable private, authenticated connections across public networks.

VirnetX’s offerings are primarily deployed through licensing arrangements and technology integrations rather than through mass-market consumer products.

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