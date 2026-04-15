Short Interest in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD) Decreases By 29.8%

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,213 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 3,154 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,238 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKD remained flat at $24.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bear 1X Shares (BRKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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