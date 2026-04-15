Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Increases By 34.6%

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,878,573 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 7,340,980 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,477,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karimah Es Sabar sold 61,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,848,365.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares in the company, valued at $247,758.99. This trade represents a 75.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 147,529 shares of company stock worth $4,509,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 494,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,723. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

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Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

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Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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