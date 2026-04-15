Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Trading Up 12.4% – Still a Buy?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,188,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 668,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascent Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 54.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 10,041.03% and a negative return on equity of 261.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascent Solar Technologies by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.

Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

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