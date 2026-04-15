iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger Susi Sells 2,500 Shares

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,210,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,386,400. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

iRadimed Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 34,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,043. iRadimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76.

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iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iRadimed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iRadimed by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iRadimed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iRadimed by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iRadimed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,770,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRadimed

iRadimed Company Profile

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iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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