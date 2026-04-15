Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,199,128 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 3,024,503 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 225.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 809.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:UUP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,227. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time. The Fund seeks to track the Index by establishing long positions in DX Contracts accordingly. The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

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