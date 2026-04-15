Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,889 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 5,840 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 1,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.42.

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The Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (XTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Tail Risk index. The fund tracks an index of the S&P 500 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. XTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

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