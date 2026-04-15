Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:XTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,889 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 5,840 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
Shares of XTR stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 1,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.42.
Global X S&P 500 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile
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