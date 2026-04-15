Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 259,092 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 346,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,588.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 396.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.84. 186,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.53 and a 52 week high of $160.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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