Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.3290 and last traded at $0.3290. Approximately 875,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 906,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3095.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

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Portage Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Portage Biotech

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Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing therapeutic candidates and platform technologies. The company concentrates its development efforts primarily in areas such as oncology, immunology/inflammation and infectious disease, seeking to move programs from discovery and preclinical stages into clinical development through subsidiary companies and collaborative arrangements.

Portage structures its operations to support a diversified pipeline, advancing both small molecules and biologics by funding preclinical research, conducting clinical trials, and managing regulatory interactions.

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