Cal Redwood Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRAQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.1890. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Cal Redwood Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Cal Redwood Acquisition Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal Redwood Acquisition

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 978,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 441,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Cal Redwood Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 7, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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