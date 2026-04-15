Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CRAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 10,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 132,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.0%

Institutional Trading of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $14,811,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $14,761,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $7,614,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $6,063,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $5,973,000.

About Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: CRAC) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through a public offering with the primary aim of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Prior to consummation of a qualifying transaction, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I does not engage in substantive commercial operations beyond the activities necessary to carry out its formation and capital‑raising objectives.

The company’s principal activities include managing proceeds raised in its initial public offering, maintaining those funds in trust accounts, conducting due diligence on prospective targets and pursuing mergers, acquisitions or other strategic combinations that would enable the combined entity to become an operating public company.

Further Reading

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