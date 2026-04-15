LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $156.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.2857.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,698.52. This trade represents a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of LCII stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Further Reading

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