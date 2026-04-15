Independent Bank (INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $251.4510 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $253.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.64 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Independent Bank stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,995. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,417.90. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

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Independent Bank Company Profile

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Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

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