Scotiabank Predicts Alamos Gold’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

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Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 49.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$67.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.67.

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Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$67.14 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.04.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

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Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

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