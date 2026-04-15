Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 859

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 859.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 890 to GBX 800 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,067 to GBX 915 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

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SEGRO Trading Up 1.3%

LON SGRO opened at GBX 704.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 741.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.66. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 603 and a 12 month high of GBX 844.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

SEGRO Company Profile

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SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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