KeyCorp (KEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4095 per share and revenue of $1.9312 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3%

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,723.09. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 261,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,493.25. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 41.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.