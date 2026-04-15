Bgin Blockchain Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 20th (NASDAQ:BGIN)

Bgin Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:BGIN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 20th. Bgin Blockchain had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Bgin Blockchain in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Bgin Blockchain Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bgin Blockchain

NASDAQ BGIN opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Bgin Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bgin Blockchain stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bgin Blockchain Limited (NASDAQ:BGIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Bgin Blockchain Company Profile

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Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective. We leveraged our in-house technical expertise to design the software and the chips that could efficiently mine different types of cryptocurrencies that we focused on.

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