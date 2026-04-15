Northland Securities Reduces Earnings Estimates for Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutanix in a report released on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

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Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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