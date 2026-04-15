GameSquare Q1 EPS Forecast Reduced by Northland Securities

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameSquare in a research note issued on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas now expects that the entertainment company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Northland Securities also issued estimates for GameSquare’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded GameSquare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

GameSquare Price Performance

GAME opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. GameSquare has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.82.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GameSquare had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameSquare by 353.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,748 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,080 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GameSquare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GameSquare by 275,329.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669,100 shares of the entertainment company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GameSquare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, B Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GameSquare during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameSquare

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GameSquare Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare’s offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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