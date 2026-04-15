Ericsson (ERIC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th. Analysts expect Ericsson to post earnings of $0.1160 per share and revenue of $5.7450 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Ericsson Price Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

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Ericsson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Ericsson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ericsson in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ericsson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERIC

Institutional Trading of Ericsson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Ericsson by 302.7% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 46,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Ericsson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ericsson by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ericsson

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Ericsson AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications equipment and services company headquartered in Stockholm. Founded in 1876 by Lars Magnus Ericsson, the company designs, develops and sells infrastructure, software and services that enable mobile and fixed-line networks worldwide. Ericsson serves a global customer base that includes mobile network operators, enterprise customers and public-sector organizations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The company’s core activities center on building and modernizing network infrastructure, with a particular focus on radio access networks (RAN), core network software, cloud-native solutions and network management systems.

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