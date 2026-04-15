Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, January 9th.

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Aritzia Stock Up 1.1%

About Aritzia

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68. Aritzia has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $100.27.

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Aritzia Inc is a Canadian fashion retailer specializing in women’s apparel and accessories. Founded in 1984 by Brian Hill in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company has grown from a single boutique into a vertically integrated lifestyle brand. Aritzia designs, manufactures and markets a range of in-house labels, including TNA, Wilfred, Babaton and Super Puff, catering to a contemporary female clientele that values both trend-driven and timeless wardrobe essentials.

The company’s product assortment spans outerwear, knitwear, denim, suiting, activewear and accessories, with an emphasis on quality fabrics, fit and craftsmanship.

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