Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) Financial Contrast

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ZipRecruiter has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZipRecruiter and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipRecruiter 1 4 0 0 1.80 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

ZipRecruiter currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.33%. Given ZipRecruiter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZipRecruiter is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

This table compares ZipRecruiter and Grom Social Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipRecruiter $448.95 million 0.51 -$32.99 million ($0.35) -7.76 Grom Social Enterprises $3.72 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZipRecruiter. ZipRecruiter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grom Social Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZipRecruiter and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipRecruiter -7.35% N/A -5.58% Grom Social Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of ZipRecruiter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of ZipRecruiter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZipRecruiter beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipRecruiter

(Get Free Report)

ZipRecruiter, Inc. operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

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