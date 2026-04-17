iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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