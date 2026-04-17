ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ON to Buy, highlighting the company’s AI‑oriented product pipeline, strength in power semiconductors for automotive/industrial markets and a renewed capital‑return story (including an aggressive $6B buyback) — this upgrade is the primary catalyst behind the rally. Read More.

Bank of America upgraded ON to Buy, highlighting the company’s AI‑oriented product pipeline, strength in power semiconductors for automotive/industrial markets and a renewed capital‑return story (including an aggressive $6B buyback) — this upgrade is the primary catalyst behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market write‑ups and coverage amplified the upgrade (multiple outlets noted the call), extending a multi‑day rally as momentum traders and funds increase exposure on the bullish analyst view. Read More.

Market write‑ups and coverage amplified the upgrade (multiple outlets noted the call), extending a multi‑day rally as momentum traders and funds increase exposure on the bullish analyst view. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: a big increase in call buying and elevated options volume points to speculative and institutional bullish bets that can amplify upside in the short term. That elevated derivative flow accompanied heavy stock trading volume today. Read More.

Unusually large options activity: a big increase in call buying and elevated options volume points to speculative and institutional bullish bets that can amplify upside in the short term. That elevated derivative flow accompanied heavy stock trading volume today. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: onsemi scheduled Q1 results for release after the close on May 4 — the report and guidance could either sustain the rally (if results/guidance are constructive) or trigger a re‑price if they disappoint. Investors are positioning ahead of that event. Read More.

onsemi scheduled Q1 results for release after the close on May 4 — the report and guidance could either sustain the rally (if results/guidance are constructive) or trigger a re‑price if they disappoint. Investors are positioning ahead of that event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been active (multiple recent sales by senior executives) and ON’s most recent quarter showed year‑over‑year revenue decline; those fundamentals and insider flows are reminders that the rally is driven in part by sentiment and capital returns rather than recent top‑line acceleration. Read More.

Insider selling has been active (multiple recent sales by senior executives) and ON’s most recent quarter showed year‑over‑year revenue decline; those fundamentals and insider flows are reminders that the rally is driven in part by sentiment and capital returns rather than recent top‑line acceleration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: ON’s forward valuation is rich relative to its recent revenue trend (market P/E expanded on the rally), and leadership changes noted in coverage add short‑term execution uncertainty. That increases downside risk if results or guidance miss expectations. Read More.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

See Also

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