Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.76 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.