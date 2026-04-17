Slow Capital Inc. Sells 16,570 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Performance

RBRK opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Rubrik’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 564,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $589,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,493.86. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,157,582. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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