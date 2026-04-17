Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Short Interest Up 37.7% in March

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,570 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 1,867 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,025 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5,592.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

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Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RFV stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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