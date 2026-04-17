Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Increases By 36.6%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 646,374 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 473,119 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of DSGR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 0.57. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $33.80.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 214.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $5,791,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DSGR
Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.
Further Reading
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