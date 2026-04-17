Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Increases By 36.2%

ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,473 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 45,138 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,821 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ProShares Ultra Energy Stock Performance
ProShares Ultra Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. ProShares Ultra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.
ProShares Ultra Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Energy
ProShares Ultra Energy Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.
Further Reading
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