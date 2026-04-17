Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $113.99 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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