FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.0385.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $457.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $380.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.36. FedEx has a 52-week low of $201.10 and a 52-week high of $392.86. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 103.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have pushed sentiment higher — Stephens gave an overweight/strong target (coverage noted by market wires) and other outlets reported raised targets, while Wells Fargo reiterated a buy view. These pushes help explain buying interest. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have pushed sentiment higher — Stephens gave an overweight/strong target (coverage noted by market wires) and other outlets reported raised targets, while Wells Fargo reiterated a buy view. These pushes help explain buying interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management has reaffirmed FY26 and FY29 outlooks after recent results that beat estimates (March quarter EPS and revenue upside), reducing immediate uncertainty around guidance and supporting upside. Read More.

Management has reaffirmed FY26 and FY29 outlooks after recent results that beat estimates (March quarter EPS and revenue upside), reducing immediate uncertainty around guidance and supporting upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx announced its CFO, John Dietrich, will step down effective June 1; Claude Russ is interim while a search is run. The market sees this as noteworthy but management says it follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff. Read More.

FedEx announced its CFO, John Dietrich, will step down effective June 1; Claude Russ is interim while a search is run. The market sees this as noteworthy but management says it follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments that tariffs are impacting the business add a macro headwind to monitor (trade policy exposure to costs/pricing). Read More.

CEO comments that tariffs are impacting the business add a macro headwind to monitor (trade policy exposure to costs/pricing). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising) may be providing tailwinds for transportation/logistics names including FedEx. Read More.

Broader market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising) may be providing tailwinds for transportation/logistics names including FedEx. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling today/week: EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares (~$6.16M) and Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares (~$2.14M). Significant insider trimming can be read negatively by some investors. Read More. Read More.

Large insider selling today/week: EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares (~$6.16M) and Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares (~$2.14M). Significant insider trimming can be read negatively by some investors. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (EVPs Gina Adams and Kawal Preet sold sizable stakes earlier this week) add to perceived selling pressure and may temper momentum. Read More. Read More.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.