Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Via Renewables stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.