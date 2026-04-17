Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.657 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Via Renewables stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $26.68.
Via Renewables Company Profile
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