Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf $RAFE is Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the period. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf makes up approximately 8.0% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

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Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

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