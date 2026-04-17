Slow Capital Inc. Has $16.17 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.32 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

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