Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in March

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 111,331 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 195,196 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bae Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Bae Systems has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bae Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bae Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bae Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bae Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bae Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Bae Systems

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BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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