MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $354.00 to $420.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as high as $367.85 and last traded at $366.03, with a volume of 492453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.22.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

Institutional Trading of MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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