Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Star in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Star Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

STHO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Star has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 608,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 403,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Star Company Profile

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Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

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