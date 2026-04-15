Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $18.1840 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 48.35%.

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Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMNF opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMNF. Lake Street Capital upgraded Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMNF

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.

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