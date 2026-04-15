Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $18.1840 million for the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 48.35%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of AMNF opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $12.25.
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About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle. It also provides frozen pasta, which includes beef cannelloni, cheese manicotti, cheese stuffed shells, cheese tortellini; pasta sheets, potato gnocchi, and tricolor cheese tortellini, as well as beef, butternut squash, four cheese, cheese and spinach, and wild mushroom ravioli; and various sauces, comprising creamy garlic, alfresco, Bolognese, chimichurri, harissa, and romesco.
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