Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 254,212 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 136,643 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Compass Point set a $2.05 price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

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Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.9%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,194,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 996,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,082,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 167,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point’s investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

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