Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FRELGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,734 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 72,830 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 384,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 380,393 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,087,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 434,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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