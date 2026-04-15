Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,734 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 72,830 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 384,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 380,393 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,087,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 434,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

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