PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 284,228 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 155,405 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

In related news, Director Sonya Morris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 5,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,877. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PML) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities, including both investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds issued by state and local governments, as well as other public entities. By focusing on the municipal market, the fund aims to offer tax-advantaged income to investors, particularly those in higher federal tax brackets.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes rigorous credit analysis, sector diversification, and maturity management to balance income objectives with risk controls.

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