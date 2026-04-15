Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Update

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 91,815 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 55,509 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,383,323 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Mobile-health Network Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,608. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile-health Network Solutions will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 3.35% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

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Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

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