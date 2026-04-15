Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,116 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 67,747 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,633 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myseum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myseum stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Myseum, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Myseum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Myseum Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of MYSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,637. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Myseum has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Myseum in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYSE

Myseum Company Profile

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Myseum, Inc (formerly DatChat Inc) is a security- and privacy-first social media and technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is Myseum, your Free Timeless Digital Shoebox Social Network that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come.

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