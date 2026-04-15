Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL) Drops By 55.2%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 668 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 1,492 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 1,583,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,667. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

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