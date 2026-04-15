Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 41.6% in March

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,074 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 15th total of 24,102 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Versus Systems Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 36,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,079. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) by 213.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.64% of Versus Systems worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VS

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems is a technology company that specializes in digital engagement and incentivization solutions for brands, publishers and game developers. Its core offering is the Versus platform, which allows companies to integrate branded challenges and rewards directly into digital experiences such as video games, streaming content and e-commerce sites. By embedding real-time incentives—ranging from digital collectibles and in-game items to discount codes and promotional offers—Versus aims to enhance user engagement and drive brand affinity through interactive, gamified mechanics.

The company’s technology leverages blockchain and web3 principles to deliver verifiable, traceable rewards while supporting traditional digital asset distribution.

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