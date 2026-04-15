American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,979 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 24,728 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 377,775 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,614 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

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American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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