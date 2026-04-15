PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Short Interest Update

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,370 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 20,625 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PTL Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ PTLE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 35,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,296. PTL has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About PTL

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PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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