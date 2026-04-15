AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) and alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE) Head-To-Head Contrast

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and alpha-En (OTCMKTS:ALPE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AirJoule Technologies and alpha-En, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirJoule Technologies 1 0 1 1 2.67 alpha-En 0 0 0 0 0.00

AirJoule Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.34%. Given AirJoule Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AirJoule Technologies is more favorable than alpha-En.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirJoule Technologies N/A N/A -$9.04 million ($0.14) -21.57 alpha-En N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and alpha-En”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of AirJoule Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AirJoule Technologies and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirJoule Technologies N/A -9.06% -6.93% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AirJoule Technologies beats alpha-En on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirJoule Technologies

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Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About alpha-En

(Get Free Report)

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for commercial manufacturing lithium metal for use in low-weight and high energy-density batteries; and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc. and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008. alpha-En Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Yonkers, New York.

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