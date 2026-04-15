Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider David John Braben Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total value of £46,125.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, David John Braben sold 12,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347, for a total value of £43,375.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370, for a total value of £55,500.

On Thursday, April 9th, David John Braben sold 13,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 367, for a total value of £47,710.

On Wednesday, March 25th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 346, for a total value of £31,140.

On Tuesday, March 24th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339, for a total value of £22,035.

On Monday, March 23rd, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352, for a total value of £31,680.

On Friday, March 20th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375, for a total value of £28,125.

On Thursday, March 19th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £32,760.

On Wednesday, March 18th, David John Braben sold 8,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 369, for a total value of £31,365.

On Tuesday, March 17th, David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364, for a total value of £29,120.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 376 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.76. The firm has a market cap of £132.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 608.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontier Developments

About Frontier Developments

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

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